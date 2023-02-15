The real-life prosecutor portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film 'Argentina 1985'

The Spanish-language film “Argentina 1985” has been nominated for Best International Feature Film this Oscar season. The movie portrays the prosecution of leaders of the military junta in Argentina, under whose rule tens of thousands of people were kidnapped, tortured and killed.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with human rights attorney Luis Moreno Ocampo, whose story is told in the film.

