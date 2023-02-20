Scotland in flux as government's leader announces resignation

Last week, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her plans to resign after 8 years at the helm. Her resignation leaves the country, as well as her powerful Scottish National Party, searching for a new leader. What does this mean for Scotland?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to the Sunday Times’ Scottish political editor John Boothman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.