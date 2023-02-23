Southern California issued a rare blizzard warning as new storm enters the state

The winter storm plundering parts of northern U.S. has caused massive power outages, school closures and grounded flights. Now, a new storm enters California and brings rare snow to the southern part of the state. All meanwhile the Southeast U.S. experiences unusually high temperatures.

Meteorologist Mark Elliot joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the dichotomy of the recent weather extremes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.