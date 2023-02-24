The News Roundup - Domestic

President Joe Biden was in Europe this week, prompting commentary from his critics. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs is one of the loudest voices from the MAGA wing of the GOP. He says he wants future funding to Ukraine pulled and disagrees that it's America's job to defend the country's sovereign borders.

On Wednesday, NPR announced it will lay off ten percent of its workforce. About At least 100 people will lose their jobs. In a memo, CEO John Lansing wrote, "This will be a major loss." Lansing says advertising dollars for NPR's podcasts have dried up. And the network is expecting to fall about $30 million short of its annual budget.

After a train transporting hazardous chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency is demanding action from the train operator, Norfolk Southern. If the company doesn't begin cleanup of the spill, the agency says it will conduct the cleanup itself—and charge the company triple the original cost.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

