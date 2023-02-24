Why we should celebrate the creepy-crawly microbes all around us

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Small But Mighty.

We are constantly surrounded by a vast jungle of tiny creatures we can't see. Self-described "microbe wrangler" Anne Madden explains the power these microscopic organisms have to help humans.

About Anne Madden

Anne Madden is a microbiologist, inventor, entrepreneur, and science communicator. She is the founder and president of The Microbe Institute, a global organization that fosters microbial discovery through interdisciplinary education, art and research initiatives.

Madden is also currently technology co-founder and chief scientific officer at the food & beverage technology company Lachancea LLC and adjunct assistant professor in the department of applied ecology at North Carolina State University. Madden received her doctorate in biology from Tufts University, and her undergraduate degree in biological sciences from Wellesley College.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.