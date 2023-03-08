Wilco's Jeff Tweedy talks addiction, art, and his favorite life lessons

Jeff Tweedy is a prolific musician whose decades-long career has earned him many accolades and a devoted fanbase.

Tweedy may be best known as the frontman of the alternative rock band Wilco. But his musical career began in the ‘80s with the iconic alternative country band Uncle Tupelo.

Since then, Tweedy has embarked on countless projects, including an album with English rocker Billy Bragg and legendary gospel singer Mavis Staples. He’s also coming out with his third book this year.

This month, he’s releasing a new project with Audible called “Please Tell My Brothers.” It’s a mix of spoken narrative and original music in which he opens up about his life and work.

We sit down with Tweedy to talk all about it.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5