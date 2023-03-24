U.S. carries out strike in Syria after deadly Iran-backed drone attack
The U.S. has completed an airstrike in Syria targeting facilities linked to Iran. And the Syrian Observatory for Human rights says 11 people were killed. The strikes were retaliation after a drone linked to Iran killed an American contractor and injured 5 American service members.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Borzou Daraghi, international correspondent at the Independent.
