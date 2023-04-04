© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session

Texas considers wave of election laws

Published April 4, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT

The Texas state legislature is proposing a wave of election laws.

Republican lawmakers say the wave of bills would address election fraud, though there hasn’t been much detected. Critics say it will disenfranchise voters, especially voters of color.

Andrew Schneider, senior politics and government reporter at Houston Public Media, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.