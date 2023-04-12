© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session

Herbie Hancock on life, death, faith and friendship with fellow jazz icon Wayne Shorter

Published April 12, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT
Herbie Hancock performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in 2022. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Musical legend Herbie Hancock celebrates his 83rd birthday Wednesday. The pianist, composer and Jazz Master was also friends for decades with fellow jazz icon saxophonist Wayne Shorter. The two lions of jazz played music together and practiced Buddhism together for more than half a century.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Hancock.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.