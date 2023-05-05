More ethics questions for Justice Thomas, as debt and immigration deadlines loom

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Deepa Fernandes, AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discuss the week in politics, including new revelations about Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas’ financial ties, as well as high-stakes debt ceiling negotiations and immigration changes next week.

