Chicago tries to help migrants sleeping on police station floors

Shelter beds in Chicago are full. And hundreds of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have been sleeping on floors of police stations all around the city.

For months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been putting the migrants on a one-way ticket to Chicago and to other cities like New York and Denver. The city of Chicago just approved more than $50 million in emergency funding to help house the asylum seekers.

A brigade of volunteers has stepped up to help them. But some community group members are raising loud objections. They say their neighborhoods need assistance, and that their communities should be a higher priority.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with WBEZ reporter Michael Puente.

