Morning news brief
Ex-President Trump pleads not guilty in the classified documents case. European lawmakers want Ukraine to have a pathway to NATO membership. Wednesday's Fed meeting is expected to leave rates steady.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Ex-President Trump pleads not guilty in the classified documents case. European lawmakers want Ukraine to have a pathway to NATO membership. Wednesday's Fed meeting is expected to leave rates steady.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.