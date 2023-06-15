Pizza award winner shares the secrets to making a great pie

Here & Now‘s host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joe Carlucci, owner of Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Madison, Alabama. He winning the Best Pizza Maker of the Year and Best Non-Traditional Pizza awards at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

Joe Carlucci’s pizza with lobster & crabmeat, a mango chutney reduction, Italian parsley and red pepper flakes won Best Non-Traditional Pizza. (Camryn Suggs)

Joe Carlucci (right) won Best Pizza Maker of the Year and Best Non-Traditional Pizza awards at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. (Camryn Suggs)

