© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shovels & Rope band explores relationships and family through music

Published June 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT
Shovels & Rope (Leslie Ryan McKellar)
Shovels & Rope (Leslie Ryan McKellar)

Click here for the original audio.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s 2022 conversation with musicians Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst about their band Shovels & Rope’s album “Manticore.” The album features a number of songs about relationships and family. Trent and Hearst are married with two children.

The band is on tour in the U.S. now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate