© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researcher living underwater resurfaces after 100 days

By Mallory Yu,
Justine Kenin
Published June 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM MDT

After 100 days living underwater, researcher Joe Dituri is back on land. His experiment: to study the effects of increased pressure on the human body — his own human body.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate