© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What parenting looks like, according to fathers

Published June 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT

What it means to be a good dad isn't identical for everyone, and every family. Three fathers share some their own parenting experiences ahead of Father's Day in the United States.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate