Why a mountaineer chose to turn around just 200 meters from Mount Everest's summit
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to mountaineer Kirstie Ennis about her decision to descend Mount Everest, just 200 meters from the summit.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to mountaineer Kirstie Ennis about her decision to descend Mount Everest, just 200 meters from the summit.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.