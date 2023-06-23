'Roe' has been gone for a year. Here's how it has changed things for doctors daily
A year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, new state abortion bans have changed how doctors work on a day-to-day basis.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, new state abortion bans have changed how doctors work on a day-to-day basis.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.