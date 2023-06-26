© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How careers in public service taught one couple to fight to cure ALS

By Elena Burnett,
Courtney DorningJuana Summers
Published June 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers tracks the advocacy efforts of husband and wife Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya as they try and change the landscape for ALS patients.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Elena Burnett
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate