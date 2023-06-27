Supreme Court rules against fringe legal election theory

In a closely watched election case, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that state constitutions, enforced by state courts, do protect voting rights in federal elections.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Spencer Overton, a professor of law at George Washington University, who also worked on voting rights issues as a senior official in the Justice Department during the Obama administration.

