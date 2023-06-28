Honduras cracks down on gangs after the country was engulfed in violence
The government of Honduras has vowed to crush gang and prison violence — borrowing a page out of neighboring El Salvador's anti-gang crackdown playbook.
Copyright 2023 NPR
