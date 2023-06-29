© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Russian general is believed to have been detained in connection to failed rebellion

By Charles Maynes
Published June 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT

A senior Russian general has been detained in Moscow in connection with the failed rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Progozhin over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate