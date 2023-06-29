A Russian general is believed to have been detained in connection to failed rebellion
A senior Russian general has been detained in Moscow in connection with the failed rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Progozhin over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A senior Russian general has been detained in Moscow in connection with the failed rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Progozhin over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.