© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Black man to win bull riding's world championship remembers life in the rodeo

By Esther Honig
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:08 AM MDT

Charlie Sampson rode bulls competitively for 20 years. He told his son Daniel that he found his calling when he visited a carnival as a boy.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Esther Honig

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate