France is engulfed by widespread protests after police fatally shot a teenager
Hundreds are arrested in yet another night of violence in France. It began when a teenager of North African descent was fatally shot by police.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hundreds are arrested in yet another night of violence in France. It began when a teenager of North African descent was fatally shot by police.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.