© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a new host, what makes it so evergreen?

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Eric Deggans
Published July 2, 2023 at 5:58 AM MDT

Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of the TV game show, "Wheel of Fortune". We look back at the show's enduring popularity, and the new host could change it.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate