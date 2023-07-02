As 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a new host, what makes it so evergreen?
Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of the TV game show, "Wheel of Fortune". We look back at the show's enduring popularity, and the new host could change it.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of the TV game show, "Wheel of Fortune". We look back at the show's enduring popularity, and the new host could change it.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.