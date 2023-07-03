Hotel workers' strike for better wages disrupts July 4 holiday in southern California
Hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange County continued to strike for better wages, affecting scores of hotels over the July 4 holiday.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange County continued to strike for better wages, affecting scores of hotels over the July 4 holiday.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.