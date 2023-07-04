It's been a year since a deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill.
The community of Highland Park will hold a ceremony and community walk in honor of the seven people killed last year during a shooting at a July Fourth parade.
Copyright 2023 WBEZ
The community of Highland Park will hold a ceremony and community walk in honor of the seven people killed last year during a shooting at a July Fourth parade.
Copyright 2023 WBEZ
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.