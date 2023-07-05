Other cities watch as New York brings congestion charging to Manhattan
Congestion pricing is coming to New York City. NPR's Michel Martin asks public transit advocate Danny Pearlstein about how the program might work.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Congestion pricing is coming to New York City. NPR's Michel Martin asks public transit advocate Danny Pearlstein about how the program might work.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.