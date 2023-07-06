An exhibition of human bodies is making its American debut in Boston
The exhibition is the latest offering from Body Worlds which has been mounting the traveling displays for some years now to educate people about human anatomy.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The exhibition is the latest offering from Body Worlds which has been mounting the traveling displays for some years now to educate people about human anatomy.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.