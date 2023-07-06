The News Roundup – Domestic

A federal judge told the Biden administration officials and several federal agencies this week to stop communicating with social media platforms. The decision is in response to a lawsuit brought by several states against the administration concerning efforts to combat misinformation.

Abortion rights activists successfully collected and filed more than 700,000 signatures this week to put a constitutional amendment on the Ohio state ballot in November. The amendment would protect an individual’s rights to make reproductive decisions for themselves.

More than 20 mass shootings occurred across the country this holiday week. At least 20 people were killed and more than 120 were injured in shootings in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and Fort Worth.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5