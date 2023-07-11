© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate hearing aimed to shed light on the planned PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

By Kai McNamee,
Ashley BrownAdrian Florido
Published July 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut about the congressional hearing on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kai McNamee
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate