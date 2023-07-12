How much has the Western drought increased carbon emissions?

© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT

Researchers are getting a better picture of just how much the drought in the West has increased carbon emissions. Hydropower is a big source of energy there. And when water is scarce, grid operators often turn to coal and gas plants to make up for lost power. This can have a big impact on the environment and public health even in places far away.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more with Jake Bittle, a staff writer for our editorial partner, Grist.

