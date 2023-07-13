© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
FTC seeks to block Microsoft buying gaming giant Activision Blizzard King

Published July 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT
The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The Federal Trade Commission still seeks to block Microsoft from acquiring gaming titan, Activision Blizzard King. A California judge ruled this week that the FTC did not prove that the acquisition would be anti-competitive.

Host Celeste Headlee gets the latest on the massive deal and what it would mean for the games industry from Nicole Carpenter of the gaming publication Polygon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

