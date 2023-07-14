© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20

SCOTUS water rights decision makes it hard to get relief from heat waves on Navajo Nation

Published July 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Nikki Cooley, the co-manager of climate change programs at the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, which is a part of Northern Arizona University, about how extreme heat and climate change is affecting Indigenous people. Cooley is a citizen of the Diné (Navajo) Nation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

