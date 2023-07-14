'The Confidante' tells the story of a woman who helped win WWII and shape America

© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Published July 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT
Anna M. Rosenberg, newly-appointed War Manpower Director for New York State, is interviewed by reporters. (John Rooney/AP)
Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Christopher Gorham about his book “The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America.” It’s about Anna Rosenberg, who was Assistant Secretary of State during the Truman Administration, and played an influential role in U.S. foreign policy and government but has been long overlooked in history.

