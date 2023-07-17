© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Russia halts participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative

By Sydney Lupkin
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT

Russia announced it is suspending participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as a key bridge linking annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland was attacked again.

