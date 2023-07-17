© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20

What lessons can be learned from the 1980 actors strike?

By A Martínez
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:10 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the lessons that can be learned from the 1980 actors strike as a new strike is now underway.

Copyright 2023 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate