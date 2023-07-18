© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 18, 2023 at 2:56 AM MDT

A pretrial hearing in the Trump classified documents case is set for today. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in China to revive climate change efforts. The EU offers aid to Tunisia to stem migration.

Copyright 2023 NPR

