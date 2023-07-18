© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
New African American museum opens at prominent site of the slave trade

Published July 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT
A woman looks at an exhibit at the International African American Museum on June 27, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
The International African American Museum opened last month in Charleston, South Carolina on Gadsden’s Wharf, which is itself a location drenched in history. The port is the location where a vast number of enslaved people were brought to the United States and sold into bondage.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Tonya Matthews, president of the International African American Museum.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

