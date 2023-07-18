© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Ruth Madievsky's new novel explores trauma, drugs and toxic sisterhood

By Michael Levitt,
Tinbete ErmyasAdrian Florido
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM MDT

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Ruth Madievsky about her debut novel All Night Pharmacy, which tells a story of addiction and the love between sisters.

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Tinbete Ermyas
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

