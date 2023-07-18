© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20

SCOTUS affirmative action decision continues the debate over the 14th Amendment

Published July 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT

The Supreme Court just struck down affirmative action at most universities last month. The majority ruled that race-based policies violate the 14th Amendment.

That amendment gave citizenship to formerly enslaved people and ensured equal protection under the law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sheryll Cashin, a law professor at Georgetown University and author, about the 14th Amendment, why it was created and how it’s being interpreted today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate