Study finds experimental drug slows progression of Alzheimer's disease

Published July 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT

There’s new hope for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. A recent study found that an experimental drug from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s by about 35%. However, the new drug also comes with an increased risk of side effects.

Host Celeste Headlee discusses the benefits and the risks with STAT’s Adam Feuerstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR.

