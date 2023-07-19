A UK measure to stem migration is set to become law
A measure sparked by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to stem the tide of boats filled with migrants seeking safety on that nation's shores is now set to become law.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A measure sparked by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to stem the tide of boats filled with migrants seeking safety on that nation's shores is now set to become law.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.