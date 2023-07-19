© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' and Hollywood's high-stakes weekend

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published July 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM MDT
Cast and filmmakers light up London pink to celebrate the European Premiere of Barbie.
It’s a much-anticipated movie weekend that’s been on everyone’s bingo card for a while: Barbenheimer. The releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” have caused a stir on social media.

But these movies are opening at a time when Hollywood actors and writers are on strike with no end in sight. The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May after studios refused to negotiate on higher wages, more residuals, and regulations on artificial intelligence.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents Hollywood actors and performers, went on strike after the two sides failed to agree on issues like residuals from streaming platforms and the use of artificial intelligence.

We’ll look ahead at the upcoming weekend at the movies and ask whether Hollywood really needs a hit right now.

