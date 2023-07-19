© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published July 19, 2023 at 3:11 AM MDT

Michigan's attorney general has charged 16 people in a false elector scheme. Trump's lawyers appeared in court in the classified documents case. A Biden administration asylum rule is being challenged.

