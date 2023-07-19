© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Women's World Cup kicks off

Published July 19, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT

The Women’s World Cup begins in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The competition — taking place in Australia and New Zealand — will see the best in the game face off with the reigning world champion U.S. team the favorites once more. They will face stiff competition from the likes of Germany and Sweden and maybe a few dark horses.

Ellen Hyslop, co-founder of The Gist sports media company and co-host of “The Gist Of It” podcast, joins host Scott Tong for an all-encompassing preview of the biggest competition in women’s soccer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

