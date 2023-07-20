© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20

Airfares are down significantly, according to latest inflation report

Published July 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT

Domestic airfares were down nearly 19% in June compared to a year ago. It’s a significant drop following years of high prices throughout the pandemic. However, international travel still remains expensive.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to unpack the latest numbers and why some prices are dropping and others are not.

