Wesleyan, Carnegie Mellon end legacy admissions

Published July 20, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT

Wesleyan University will no longer consider an applicant’s relationship to previous graduates in its admissions process. The practice, commonly referred to as legacy admissions, gives preference to the family members of alumni.

It has been under scrutiny since the Supreme Court ruled to ban consideration of race in admissions when it struck down affirmative action.

Wesleyan joins a number of other highly selective schools to end its legacy policy, including Carnegie Mellon University, Amherst College and Johns Hopkins University.

Bianca Quilantan, who covers higher education at POLITICO, joins us.

