Danger signs to look out for: What happens to the body in extreme heat
The extreme summer heat impacting millions in the U.S. will likely continue through August. Of all extreme weather conditions - heat is the most deadly.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The extreme summer heat impacting millions in the U.S. will likely continue through August. Of all extreme weather conditions - heat is the most deadly.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.