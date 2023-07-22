© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trucking is getting more diverse, partly due to a nationwide shortage of drivers

By Jacob Martin
Published July 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT

The U.S. trucking industry is getting more diverse as it battles a growing driver shortage. One group is working to recruit LGBTQ+ drivers.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jacob Martin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate